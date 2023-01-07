WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Charlotte Flair facing Sonya Deville, Ricochet taking on Top Dolla, Sheamus & Drew McIntyre battling the Usos and much more. Check it out below.

Speaking of SmackDown…Sheamus was unhappy at how the Usos went about winning their tag team title matchup. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter and writes, “Should be tag champs today fella but sometimes cheats prosper.. we have a few receipts to deliver next week. You’re all on notice. #BangerBros”