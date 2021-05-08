WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Jimmy Uso’s return, the mock 10-bell salute for Daniel Bryan, King Corbin picking up a big win in a six-man tag, Cesaro earning a title match at Backlash and more.

Former NXT women’s tag champion Shotzi Blackheart revealed on Twitter that she wrestled the most women’s matchups on the yellow and black brand last year. She writes, “Was just told I had the most matches in the @WWENXT women’s roster last year. 💪💪 proud of that. What a surreal first year.”