WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes The Usos retaining the tag team titles, Ronda Rousey making her return, Sami Zayn confronting Paul Heyman and making peace with Jey Uso and much more. Check out the full video below.

WWE star Sonya Deville, who was in action on last night’s SmackDown teaming with Chelsea Green, took to Twitter to demand respect from the WWE Universe. She writes, “Mouths shut, show some respect when I grace your tv.”