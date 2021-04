WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moment from this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown. The list includes Tamina’s sneaky win over Nia Jax, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan sending a message, Roman Reigns issuing a big challenge, and more.

WWE has also released another short clip of their new A&E program “Most Wanted Treasures” with legends such as the Undertaker and Mick Foley on the hunt for some of WWE’s most prized possessions for collectors.