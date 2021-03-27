WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Seth Rollins beating Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting their WrestleMania match, Daniel Bryan officially being added to the Universal title matchup, and more. Check it out below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin took to his Instagram earlier today to comment on an old matchup between the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and the Midnight Express, where the Rattlesnake asks why the Midnight Express have yet to be added to the WWE Hall of Fame. He writes, “Watching a quick classic match on YouTube. Midnight Express w Jim Cornette vs Rock and Roll Express. 4-28-90 Cornette w the ref distraction in the first clip. Killer punches from Bobby and Ricky. Referee Nick Patrick with the leap frog in the second clip. Midnights should be in HOF. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time. Freebirds w the interference..#prowrestling at its best.”