WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list below.

Last night’s show saw former NFL star turned commentator Pat McAfee cut an epic promo on Happy Corbin, which is setting up a matchup for the two at SummerSlam. McAfee later shared the promo on Twitter and tagged the Rock, who responded by praising McAfee’s work. He writes, “In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS….BUM ASS CORBIN. That’s good shit brother! Great promo. Enjoyed watching this.”