WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Nakamura’s win over Chad Gable, Jimmy and Jey Uso getting on the same page, Dominik Mysterio single-handedly defending the tag titles, and more.

Triple H took to Twitter to throw further praise to Bad Bunny following the latin rapper’s comments on the HBO Series, The Shop, where he commended both the Undertaker and The Game for their dedication to the wrestling industry. Hunter writes, “@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!”