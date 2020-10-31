WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Cesaro tossing Montez Ford into the crowd, Kevin Owens making the Survivor Series team, Roman Reigns getting Jey Uso in line, Bayley challenging Sasha Banks to a title match, and more.

Former WWE superstar Michelle McCool shared a photo on her Instagram showing her daughter dressing up like McCool’s husband and wrestling legend, The Undertaker. Check it out below.