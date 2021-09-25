WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Bianca Belair hitting a KOD on Becky Lynch, the return of Riddick Moss, Roman Reigns defeating Montez Ford in the main event, Demon Balor’s appearance and more.

Former NFL punter and SmackDown color-commentator Pat McAfee entered as ECW legend Sandman for last night’s SmackDown show. Check out video of McAfee courtesy of John Clark on Twitter.