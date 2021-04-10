WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Jey Uso winning the Andre the Giant Battle Memorial, The Dirty Dawgs retaining the tag team titles, the epic promos from Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Edge, and much more. Check it out below.

WWE has also released the latest WrestleMania Diary, this time focusing on Drew McIntyre, who will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship in the show’s opener. Caption reads, “Drew McIntyre undergoes his final preparations before challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.”