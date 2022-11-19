WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Kevin Owens rounding out the WarGames teams, as well as more matchups from the World Cup tournament. Check it out below.

The New Day’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter to comment on the Bloodline destroying his King of the Ring crownd, which occurred one year ago on SmackDown. He writes, “Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWERomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that.”