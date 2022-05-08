WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking back on some of the most star-studded team-ups in company history. The description reads, “Watch the most amazing tag team matchups, featuring John Cena, The Undertaker and D-Generation X against The Legacy, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin & The Rock vs. The nWo, and more.”

WWE superstar and current women’s tag champion Sasha Banks threw out the first pitch at today’s Boston Red Sox home game from the legendary Fenwway Park. WWE tweeted out a small video of Banks at the ballpark, which you can check out below.