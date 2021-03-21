WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best moments of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone. Watch below as the Rattlesnake rips some of his most legendary opponents, including Vince McMahon, The Rock, and the famous Jake The Snake Roberts promo.

In honor of today’s Fastlane pay per view WWE has released a live stream on their Youtube channel featuring some of the events most marquee matchups, including an epic encounter between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.