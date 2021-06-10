WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring a number of stars hitting Randy Orton’s signature RKO maneuver. The list includes John Cena, Matt Riddle, Edge, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Bubba Ray Dudley and more hitting Orton’s devastating finisher. Check it out below.

WWE has also released several images of former SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks at Universal Studios to test ride the new VelociCoaster ride at the Jurassic World experience. Check it out below.