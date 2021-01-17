WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments of superstars throwing fire in company history. The list includes Alexa Bliss’ recent attack on Randy Orton, Papa Shango to British Bulldog, X-Pac to Kane, Scarlett to Keith Lee, and more.

The legendary Ric Flair took to Twitter and shared a photo with the Immortal Hulk Hogan. The Nature Boy writes, “We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan!”