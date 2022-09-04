WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring a list of current superstars using the signature maneuvers of legends of the past. This includes Triple H using the AA spinebuster, Damian Priest using the Razor’s Edge, Seth Rollins using the Pedigree and much more. Check it out below.

WWE has released a full video recap of yesterday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, which saw Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Roman Reigns all retain their respective titles. Watch below.