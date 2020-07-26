WWE “Top 10” Superstars Who Destroyed Big Show, New Canvas 2 Canvas Featuring The New Day

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring a list of superstars who have destroyed the Big Show throughout his WWE career. That includes Mark Henry, The Undertaker, Triple H, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and more.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on the multi-time tag team champions, The New Day.