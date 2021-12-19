WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most surprising returns of 2021. The list includes returns by Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso, Becky Lynch, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Brock Lesnar, and more.

WWE star Ricochet took to Twitter to weigh in on the conversation about wrestlers doing a double shooting star press. He writes in response to Andrew Everett, “Yeah, I’ve seen SO MANY guys try it over the last 18+ years I’ve been wrestling, including myself lol. He’s right, you do lose so much momentum on that second rotation. It’s gonna be wild whenever someone finally does it!! Can’t wait!”