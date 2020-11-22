WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best betrayals in Survivor Series history. The list includes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacking team SmackDown, Owen Hart turning on the Hart family, Mr. McMahon costs Mankind the WWE title, Nia Jax betraying Sasha Banks, Kurt Angle turns on the Alliance, and more.

WWE has also released a live stream of some of the best Raw vs. SmackDown matches in the history of the Survivor Series pay per view. Watch in full below.