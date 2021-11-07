WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments in Survivor Series history, specifically looking at brand warfare. This comes one day after WWE announced the full teams for Raw and SmackDown for this year’s pay per view, which takes place later this month.

Speaking of Survivor Series…Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on being named the captain of team Raw. He writes, “Cap’n’s back baby! I lead Team Raw to victory last year! AAAAND by hook or by crook I shall take this motley crew right here to the promised land in a few weeks time!!”