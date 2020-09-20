WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most thrilling moments for NXT champion Finn Balor in NXT. List includes his yellow-and-black brand debut, his Bayley impersonation at a live event, his return to NXT, the Coup De Grace from a ladder at Takeover Brooklyn, betraying Johnny Gargano, winning the NXT title for the second time and more.

WWE superstar John Morrison took to Twitter to promote his new Sci-Fi film Speed of Time, which released on VOD yesterday. He writes, “That sci-fi action comedy short the Speed Of Time that I made came out yesterday so I’ve been trying to do more creative shit on social.”

He also released a link to the movie, which you can find below.

That sci-fi action comedy short the Speed Of Time that I made came out yesterday so I’ve been trying to do more creative shit on social — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 20, 2020