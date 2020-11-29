WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from WWE’s power couple, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The list includes the drive-thru wedding, their attack on Daniel Bryan, their first anniversary celebration, uniting against Mr. McMahon, becoming double-champions and more.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming “Liv Forever” documentary, which covers the life of Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. Watch below as Morgan prepares for a matchup with Ember Moon that gets pulled at the last moment.