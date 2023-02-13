WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most unexpected kisses in company history. The list includes smooches from Corey Graves & Carmella, Beth Phoenix & Great Khali, Noam Dar & Alicia Fox, Akira Tozawa & Tamina, Kane & AJ Lee, and many more. Check it out below.

WWE Superstars Big E, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Titus O’Neil made a special surprise visit to The Wrestling Club at Brooklyn’s Kipp Amp Middle School for a Black History Month Panel. WWE has released the video on their social media channels. Check it out in full below.