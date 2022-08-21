WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the coolest moves of the current reigning tag team champions, The Usos. Watch below as Jimmy and Jey rock their opponents and wow the WWE Universe all around the world.

NXT star Nikkita Lyons took to Twitter to comment on her one-year anniversary with WWE. She writes, “Exactly ONE year ago today, I signed with @WWE. Moved to Orlando a month later. Had some complications that I’d love to share one day. Been 9 months since I started training with the company and I’m extremely grateful. THANK YOU @TripleH and @WWE! You changed my life.”