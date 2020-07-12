WWE “Top 10” Women’s Evolution Debuts, New “Canvas 2 Canvas” Featuring Sasha Banks, Cactus Jack, Lince Dorado, and Isaiah Swerve Scott

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best debuts in the Women’s Evolution era. List includes first appearances from Nia Jax, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, the Riott Squad, Asuka, Ember Moon, the Four Horsewoman, and more.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on Sasha Banks, Isaiah “Swerve Scott, Lince Dorado, and WWE Hall of Famer Cactus Jack.