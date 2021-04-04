WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the loudest crowd pops in WrestleMania history. The list includes Shane McMahon jumping from the top of Hell in a Cell, the Ultimate Warrior’s return, Ronda Rousey brawling with Triple H, Daniel Bryan winning the world title, Hulk vs. Rock and more.

AJ Styles took to Twitter this morning to congratulate NJPW superstar Will Ospreay, who defeated Kota Ibushi earlier this morning to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight champion. The Phenomenal One writes, “It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion.”