WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time naming the best main events in the history of WrestleMania. The list includes Lesnar vs. Angle from Mania 19, Warrior vs. Hogan from Mania 6, Bryan vs. Batista vs Orton from Mania 30, Becky vs. Rousey vs. Charlotte Mania 35, Lesnar vs. Reigns Mania 31, Hogan vs. Andrade from Mania 3 and more.

Triple H took to Twitter yesterday to joke about his appearance on commentary one year ago during the first edition of SmackDown without fans due to COVID. He writes, “Jeez… I do commentary ONE TIME and people don’t come back for an entire year… come on! To say this was a “group effort” was an understatement. Incredible work by the entire staff, crew, and talent to make those shows happen.”