WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most chaotic moments in WWE’s history of Iron Man matches. The list includes Seth Rollins going to overtime with Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle F-5ing Brock Lesnar into the ring post, Shawn Michaels accidentally superkicking the timekeeper, Sasha Banks stealing a fans headband, The Undertaker’s return, and more.

On the latest episode of Talking Smack WWE SmackDown tag team champion Cesaro spoke about how hard a wrestler can work to try and achieve greatness, and at times there are things that are out of their control. You can see the clip below. (Courtesty of Gorilla position)