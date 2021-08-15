WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring 20 of the best moments in the career of John Cena. The list includes his shocking return at the Royal Rumble 2008, a number of his marquee title victories, clips from his best promos, and more.

Big E took to Twitter to send a very special happy birthday message to Kofi Kingston, who turned 40 years old yesterday. The MITB winner writes, “Happy 40th birthday to one of the very best humans to ever enter this industry! I’ve been incredibly blessed to call @TrueKofi my brother for the last 7 years and counting. I’m regularly inspired by his devotion to his family & the depth of his character. I love you dearly, Kof!”