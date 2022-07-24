WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring a special “Top 20” edition of the greatest moments in the history of the SummerSlam pay-per-view. The list includes Randy Orton cashing-in on Daniel Bryan, British Bulldog defeating Bret Hart, Roman Reigns dethroning Brock Lesnar, and more. Check it out below.

WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair threw out the first pitch at yesterday’s New York Mets baseball game at Citi Field. The EST took to Twitter writing, “WWE NIGHT at Citi Field! Thank you @Mets or having me and letting me throw the 1st pitch! #ESTofWWE See you at #WWERAW this Monday at @TheGarden!”