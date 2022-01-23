WWE has released a special “Top 25” edition of the greatest moments in the history of the Royal Rumble matchup. The list includes Drew McIntyre’s epic elimination of Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch replacing Lana, Maven shocking the Undertaker, Beth Phoenix kissing the Great Khali over the ropes, Edge’s return, and more. Check it out below.

Former WWE world champion Sheamus was present at yesterday’s NFL playoffs game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Celtic Warrior hyped up the crowd in what turned out to be a very competitive game that the Bengals would win.