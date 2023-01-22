WWE has released a special “Top 30” edition on their company’s Youtube channel, this time featuring the best moments in the history of Monday Night Raw. The description reads, “Celebrate 30 years of Monday Night Raw with the greatest moments in the history of WWE’s flagship show, featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and more WWE Superstars.”

Premier League analysts Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recently trained in-ring with WWE stars Omos and Nikki Cross. The duo’s Twitter account shared a video of their experience, which you can check out below.