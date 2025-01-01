– The next challenger for WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae will be set today. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Wednesday to comment on Natalya vs. Michin battling in the semifinals of the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X. “A new year begins with a new No. 1 Contender for Candice LeRae’s WWE Women’s Speed Championship,” Levesque wrote. “Natalya and Michin battle in the Semifinals TODAY on WWE Speed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on X.”

– With a new month kicking off the New Year, Cody Rhodes has a new road schedule. As has become tradition, “The American Nightmare” shared his road schedule with WWE for the month on X. Check out the list of dates and locations you can see the Undisputed WWE Champion below.

– Following a past legal battle, WWE and Topps are once again doing business. Topps announced today that they have entered into a long-term partnership with WWE, and showed off some of the new trading cards.