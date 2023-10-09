On Monday, WWE touted the success of the Fastlane PLE this past Saturday night. WWE issued the following:

WWE FASTLANE ® DELIVERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE & SPONSORSHIP

STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31 percent versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.

In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60 percent versus the previous record set in 2021.

