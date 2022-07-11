WWE’s WrestleMania 38 generated $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region earlier this year.

The news was announced today by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, based on a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation.

This marks a new record for WWE and the first time in history that WrestleMania has generated more than $200 million in economic impact.

WRESTLEMANIA® GENERATES $206 MILLION FOR DALLAS/ARLINGTON REGION STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE), Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross today announced that WrestleMania generated $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region this past April, according to a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. This marks a new company record and the first time in history that WrestleMania has generated more than $200 million in economic impact. Over the past 12 years, WrestleManiahas generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. WrestleMania also generated approximately $24.8 million in federal, state and local taxes. “On behalf of the Jones family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we congratulate WWE on their milestone success of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “We were honored to partner with WWE and their Superstars to give back to the community in a multitude of ways during WrestleMania Week.” “On behalf of the city of Arlington, we congratulate WWE and their fans for surpassing $200 million in economic impact for the first time in WrestleMania history,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “We are glad to have shared this success and look forward to the opportunity for AT&T Stadium to host a future WrestleMania.” “We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to full capacity generated stupendous record results for our partners in Dallas and Arlington, showcasing the continued growth for WWE’s largest annual celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “This success would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Johnson, Mayor Ross, Charlotte Jones and the entire Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys organization, Dallas Sports Commission, American Airlines Center and the rest of our public and private sector partners throughout the region. We now turn our focus to next year’s WrestleMania in Hollywood.” A capacity crowd of 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza over the course of two nights this past April, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. Key highlights from the study include: * $206.5 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to the Dallas/Arlington region for WrestleMania.

* 67% of fans that attended WrestleMania were from outside the Dallas/Arlington region and stayed an average of 3.5 nights.

* $25.4 million was spent on hotels and accommodations within the Dallas/Arlington region.

* The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,777 full-time jobs for the area. Next year, WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Ticket information will be forthcoming.

