The 2021 WWE Draft delivered for RAW, according to a new press release from the company.

WWE issued a brief alert this evening to tout the RAW ratings and viewership from Monday’s Draft Night 2 episode from Nashville, TN.

As noted, RAW drew 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. You can click here for our full RAW ratings report for this week.

You can see WWE’s full release below:

WWE Draft Delivers for Raw Good Evening – Last nights edition of Monday Night Raw featuring night two of the WWE Draft was watched by 1,856,000 viewers, up 9% from last week. Furthermore, Raw scored 680,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, up 10% from last week. (credit: Nielsen)

