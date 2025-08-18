AAA TripleMania XXXIII was big business.

Record-breaking big.

WWE issued the following press release on Monday morning touting the record-breaking business success of the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

TRIPLEMANIA® XXXIII SHATTERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE, MERCHANDISE AND SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT

August 18, 2025 – TripleMania XXXIII, Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA’s largest annual event, became the most-viewed and highest-grossing TripleMania in event history.

Streamed globally on WWE® and AAA’s YouTube channels in Spanish and English, the broadcast has been watched by more than 4.3 million viewers in the first 24 hours and hit a peak live concurrent audience of 614,000.

With a crowd of 19,691 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City this past Saturday, TripleMania marked the highest attendance for any Mexican lucha libre show this year and set AAA’s all-time gate record. Additionally, the event broke records for the highest-ever merchandise sales in AAA history.

On X, #TripleMania was the No.1 trending topic in the United States and Mexico on Saturday, and a record 208 million views were generated across official AAA and WWE social platforms.

The record-breaking event was highlighted by El Hijo del Vikingo defeating Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano to retain the AAA Mega Championship, Pagano & Psycho Clown defeating Angel & Berto to win the AAA Tag Team Championship, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeating El Mesias to win the Latin American Championship, and more.

WWE acquired leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

