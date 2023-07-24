Over the weekend, WWE held two live events in Mexico featuring top talent such as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE sent out the following regarding the success of their recent events in the country:

WWE® DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING LIVE EVENTS IN MEXICO

STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that back-to-back WWE SuperShow events held at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22, and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Sunday, July 23, broke records for WWE’s highest attendance and highest grossing live events in Mexico for 12 years.

The event in Mexico City also broke venue records, becoming the highest attendance and highest grossing event ever held at the Arena Ciudad de México, in addition to setting a record for highest-ever WWE merchandise sales in Mexico City.

More than 25,000 spectators across both nights witnessed WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Santos Escobar.

