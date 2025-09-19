WWE issued the following:

WORLDS COLLIDE SETS EVENT RECORD FOR LIVE CONCURRENT AUDIENCE WITH 773,000 GLOBAL VIEWERS

September 19, 2025 –? WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest concurrent live audience in the event’s history. The event peaked at 773,000 live concurrent viewers across the WWE, WWE Español, AAA YouTube and Facebook channels during the event broadcast from the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12.

More than 4.1 million viewers watched the broadcast in the first 24 hours, with an additional 127 million digital views generated across social platforms.

Worlds Collide saw Dominik Mysterio defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion, alongside El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. retaining the AAA Latin American Championship and the team of Pagano and Psycho Clown retaining the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

In April, WWE announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding

company, Fillip.