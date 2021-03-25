WWE is celebrating a social media milestone of 75 million YouTube subscribers.

WWE issued an announcement today to tout the subscriber milestone, and to thank fans for helping them reach 75 million.

It was noted that WWE ranks as the #1 Sports channel on YouTube, and the #4 channel overall. WWE touted how the new subscriber mark puts them over the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, ESPN and NASCAR, combined.

As of this writing, the WWE YouTube subscriber counter is at 75 million. The channel was created on May 10, 2007, and currently has 56,471,338,732 video views.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the milestone:

WWE YouTube reaches 75 million subscriber milestone WWE’s official YouTube channel surpassed 75 million subscribers, further solidifying itself as one of the world’s most followed channels. With more than 75 million total subscribers and 56 billion lifetime views, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube and the No. 4 channel overall. The new subscriber mark is more than the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, ESPN and NASCAR combined. Based on estimates, it would take nearly 75 years to count all 75 million subscribers, so we better get started now. The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and monthly pay-per-views, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoff Shows, Watch Alongs and WWE’s new Wednesday morning show, WWE’s The Bump. Thank you to the WWE Universe and 75 million strong for helping cross another milestone!

