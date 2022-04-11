WWE issued the following today to tout the WrestleMania 38 social media performance:

WrestleMania 38 outpaces Super Bowl LVI with social media performance WrestleMania 38 beat Super Bowl LVI with 2.2 billion social media impressions for WWE vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the NFL. WWE won in video views with WrestleMania at 1.1 billion vs. Super Bowl at 618 million. WWE won in engagements with WrestleMania at 87 million vs. Super Bowl at 78 million. WWE won in video watch time with WrestleMania at 13.1 million hours vs. Super Bowl at 3.56 million hours. Source: Conviva

