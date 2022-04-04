WWE touted the records for revenue and attendance that they broke with WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas this past weekend. WWE issued the following:

WRESTLEMANIA® SHATTERS REVENUE AND ATTENDANCE RECORDS

DALLAS – April 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza saw 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries converge on AT&T Stadium in Dallas over the course of two exciting nights, surpassing the previous gate and attendance records set by WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

“On behalf of our family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we are ecstatic to have once again shattered records with WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “I’ve experienced first-hand WWE’s commitment to both its fans and host cities alike. We are so grateful for their partnership and desire to always overdeliver.”

“The city of Dallas would like to thank WWE for presenting an incredible WrestleMania week of events at both the American Airlines Center and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “The week provided an economic windfall for Dallas and proved once again that our city is a first-class host for major sporting events.”

“The city of Arlington is extremely grateful to WWE for bringing back its biggest annual celebration,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “We look forward to the opportunity to top this record with a future WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium.”

“We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to Dallas again generated record results, proving that everything is indeed bigger in Texas,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. “We are grateful to the Jones Family and the entire Dallas Cowboys Organization, the Dallas Sports Commission, the city of Arlington, the city of Dallas and all the public and private sector partners who were instrumental in making WrestleMania 38 the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will take over Hollywood.”

WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. Ticket information will be announced later this year.