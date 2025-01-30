It was a busy day in the world of WWE on Wednesday.

In addition to Paul “Triple H” Levesque being surprised with news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction for WrestleMania 41 weekend later this year, some other newsworthy items have surfaced from management behind-the-scenes.

During today’s WWE Town Hall Meeting, WWE President Nick Khan officially confirmed that Jordynne Grace has signed with the company, expressing “high hopes” for her future and the impact she will have on WWE.

Additionally, WWE spotlighted Penta, showcasing a sizzle reel of his Raw appearances. While acknowledging his past experience wrestling in the United States, the company emphasized that they see something truly special in him, highlighting his strong social media engagement as a testament to his growing appeal.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)