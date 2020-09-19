It looks like WWE is launching a new health & beauty brand with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

The company filed to trademark “Bella Glam” on September 14. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 003. US 001 004 006 050 051 052. G & S: Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap, bath oil, beauty creams, body lotion, body sprays, cologne, perfume, cosmetic preparations, cosmetics, cotton balls for cosmetic purposes, detergents for household use, eye make-up, face powder, hair care preparations, shampoos, hand lotions, hand soap, body soap, lip stick, lip gloss, lotions for face and body care, make-up for the face and body, mouthwash, nail polish, scented oils, toothpaste”

