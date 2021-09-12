WWE recently filed to trademark the term “WWE Evil” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is the name of the company’s new original series that will air on the Peacock service. The show will be narrated by former 16-time world champion, John Cena. The filing was put in on September 8th, with a full detailed description of what that entails available below.

Mark For: WWE EVIL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.