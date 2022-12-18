On December 13, WWE filed three new trademarks. for its logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
This logo has been around since 2014. Here are the descriptions:
“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing online, non-downloadable virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric for use in virtual environments created for entertainment purposes; Providing online virtual reality game services featuring crypto tokens for use in virtual worlds.”
“G & S: Provision of an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of downloadable digital art images, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”
“G & S: Downloadable image files containing action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable virtual goods in the nature of action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online virtual worlds; downloadable computer game software featuring virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online worlds.”