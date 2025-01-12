WWE is gearing up for “Tiffy-Time” in the New Year of 2025.

Following her WWE Women’s Championship victory after cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on the first-ever three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown back on January 3, 2025, Tiffany Stratton’s ring name was trademarked by WWE.

The company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 to trademark “Tiffany Stratton” in the category of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s filing with the USPTO from 1/11:

Mark For: TIFFANY STRATTON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to make the first defense of her newly won WWE Women’s Championship against Bayley on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Also scheduled for the 1/17 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time blue brand Friday night show is The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza to determine the next challengers for WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY, as well as the return of The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa.