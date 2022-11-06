WWE recently filed to trademark the term “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” with the United States and Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services and merchandising purposes. The name relates to the former WWE premium live event, one which WWE did not run this year and as of now has sidelined.

However, the name also belongs to a specific match type that WWE has held numerous times over its long history, so this could be an indication of a future TLC match taking place. The filing was made on November 2nd, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.