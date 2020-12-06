WWE Tribute To The Troops 2020 Results

December 6, 2020

Amway Center

Orlando, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentators: Michael Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton

Celebrity Shoutouts: (Jay Glazer, Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Erin Andrews, Joe Mchale, Tim Allen, Drew Brees, Rob Gronkowski, Terry Crews, Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas)

First Match: Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler will start things off. Ziggler with a waist lock go-behind. Ziggler grapples around Mysterio. Ziggler goes for a NeckBreaker, but Mysterio blocks it. Ziggler with a straight right hand. Ziggler talks smack to Mysterio. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Ziggler. Ziggler goes for a sunset flip, but Mysterio counters with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Ziggler kicks Mysterio in the gut. Ziggler dropkicks Mysterio. Ziggler tags in Roode. Roode with boots to the midsection of Mysterio. Roode sends Mysterio to the corner. Mysterio drop toe holds Roode into the middle turnbuckle pad. Mysterio tags in Hardy. Poetry In Motion. Roode with a straight right hand. Hardy with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy follows that with a Split Legged Leg Drop/Dropkick/Splash Combination for a two count. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Hardy tags in Bryan. Bryan kicks Roode in the gut. Bryan uppercuts Roode. Bryan with the irish whip. Bryan with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Bryan applies a wrist lock. Roode reverses out of the irish whip from Bryan. Roode scores the elbow knockdown. Roode tags in Elias.

Elias stomps on Bryan’s chest. Elias slams Bryan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Elias with a knife edge chop. Elias with a straight right hand. Bryan dives over Elias. Bryan ducks a clothesline from Elias. Bryan with a Running Clothesline. Bryan with a Mid-Kick. Bryan applies a wrist lock. Elias reverses out of the irish whip from Bryan. Bryan kicks Elias in the face. Elias with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Elias with a cheap shot to Hardy. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Mysterio with The Flying Seated Senton off the ring apron. Bryan lands The Suicide Dive. Ford with The SomerSault Plancha. Team Ziggler regains control of the match during the commercial break. Ziggler thrust kicks the midsection of Bryan for a two count. Ziggler with a straight right hand. Ziggler whips Bryan into the turnbuckles. Ziggler tags in Roode. Ziggler with The Stinger Splash. Roode kicks Bryan in the gut. Roode drops Bryan with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Roode with a knife edge chop. Roode with a straight right hand. Roode mocks Bryan. Roode puts Bryan on the top turnbuckle. Roode with a forearm smash. Roode goes for The SuperPlex, but Bryan blocks it. Bryan HeadButts Roode. Bryan creates distance with The Missile Dropkick. Mysterio and Corbin are tagged in.

Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Mysterio dropkicks the left knee of Corbin. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Mysterio transitions into a corner mount. Mysterio with a shoulder block. Mysterio with an Apron Enzuigiri. Mysterio follows that with The Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio drops Corbin with The Cazadora Bulldog for a two count. Corbin avoids The 619. Corbin hits The ChokeSlam BackBreaker. Corbin tags in Zayn. Zayn goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio crawls under Zayn. Mysterio with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mysterio tags in Dawkins. Dawkins with two clotheslines. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Dawkins with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Hardy kicks Elias in the gut. Hardy drops Elias with The Twist Of Fate. Ziggler SuperKicks Hardy. Bryan with The Running Knee. Roode with The SpineBuster. Mysterio sends Roode face first to the middle rope. Mysterio delivers The 619. Corbin knocks Mysterio off the apron. Dawkins clotheslines Corbin over the top rope. Zayn rolls Dawkins over for a two count. Dawkins connects with The Twisting Butterfly Suplex. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford plants Ziggler with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and The Street Profits via Pinfall

Second Match: Sasha Banks & Bianca BelAir vs. Bayley & Natalya

Sasha Banks and Bayley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sasha applies a wrist lock. Sasha with a waist lock go-behind. Sasha with a single leg takedown. Sasha applies a side headlock. Sasha grabs a side wrist lock. Sasha tags in BelAir. Bayley with two forearm smashes. BelAir denies the drop toe hold. Bayley with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. Bayley backs BelAir into the turnbuckles. Bayley tags in Natalya. Natalya applies a front face lock. BelAir transitions into a side headlock. Natalya whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir drops Natalya with a shoulder tackle. Natalya drops down on the canvas. BelAir tells Natalya to bring it. BelAir sends Natalya across the ring. BelAir leapfrogs over Natalya. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Natalya. BelAir with a shoulder tackle. BelAir with The Running Frog Splash for a two count. BelAir taunts Bayley. Bayley pulls Natalya off of BelAir’s shoulders. BelAir with two forearm smashes. BelAir tags in Sasha. BelAir throws Sasha into Bayley and Natalya.

Bayley and Natalya regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley applies a rear chin lock. Bayley slams BelAir’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley tags in Natalya. Bayley is throwing haymakers at BelAir. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Natalya goes for The Snap Vertical Suplex, but BelAir counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Natalya attacks BelAir from behind. BelAir uses her feet to create separation. BelAir tags in Sasha. Sasha ducks a clothesline from Natalya. Sasha knocks Bayley off the ring apron. Sasha with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Natalya launches Sasha over the top rope. Sasha with a Rising Knee Strike. Sasha with The Rebound Meteora. Sasha connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sasha blocks a boot from Bayley. Sasha with a knee lift. BelAir with The HandSpring MoonSault. BelAir dumps Bayley out of the ring. Natalya with a forearm smash. Natalya goes for The Discus Lariat, but Natalya blocks it. Natalya with The SlingShot Atomic Drop. Sasha with a double leg takedown. Sasha makes Natalya tap out to The Bank Statement.

Winner: Sasha Banks & Bianca BelAir via Submission

Third Match: Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz w/John Morrison

Standing Switch Exchange. Miz grabs the top rope which forces the break. Miz decks McIntyre with a back elbow smash. Miz kicks McIntyre in the gut. Miz with a southpaw haymaker. McIntyre launches Miz to the corner. McIntyre with a chop/haymaker/stomp combination. McIntyre whips Miz across the ring. Miz avoids the elbow knockdown. Miz regroups on the outside. McIntyre with a blistering chop. McIntyre is distracted by Morrison. McIntyre launches Morrison over the ringside barricade. Miz kicks McIntyre in the gut. Miz hits The Implant DDT on the floor. Miz drives McIntyre back first into the barricade. Miz rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre has Miz perched on the top turnbuckle.

McIntyre with a chop/haymaker combination. Miz gets McIntyre tied in the tree of woe. McIntyre with a Desperation Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre is fired up. McIntyre with two clotheslines. McIntyre whips Miz across the ring. McIntyre with Two OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre with a Leaping NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. Morrison is trying to pull Miz out of the ring. Miz with an eye poke. Miz uses the top rope for leverage for a two count. Miz with The Big Boot. McIntyre decks Miz with a back elbow smash. McIntyre knocks Morrison off the ring apron. McIntyre negates The Skull Crushing Finale. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Miz. McIntyre connects with The Future Shock DDT. McIntyre plants Miz with The ClayMore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

