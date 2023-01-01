WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 can be seen on-demand for both WWE Network and Peacock subscribers.

The special aired on Saturday afternoon two weeks ago on December 17th. Here is the synopsis and matches for this special:

The 20th anniversary event of WWE’s most patriotic show of the year. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet join forces against Imperium. Emma & Tamina take on Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. Braun Strowman battles LA Knight.